Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter Storm Warning issued for entire viewing area Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter peak alerts issued for thousands in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

Members asked to cut power use between 5 and 8 pm.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 - A winter peak alert is being issued for members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and Heartland Power Cooperative.

Members are asked to reduce their use of electricity between 5 and 8 pm due to expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 5 to 11:30 pm.

Ways to conserve electricity during this peak alert include setting the heat to 68 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook dinner; and leave TV or gaming systems off.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Faribault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Tracking Friday's storm

Image

How to avoid being a victim of fraud

Image

Early Minnesota Voting

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: From cold to heavy snow with travel hazards

Image

RCTC wins eighth-straight MCAC title

Image

Century boys notching big wins

Image

SAW: Sharon Goodman

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/15

Community Events