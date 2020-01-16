Winter peak alerts issued for thousands in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 - A winter peak alert is being issued for members of Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and Heartland Power Cooperative.
Members are asked to reduce their use of electricity between 5 and 8 pm due to expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 5 to 11:30 pm.
Ways to conserve electricity during this peak alert include setting the heat to 68 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook dinner; and leave TV or gaming systems off.
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Faribault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.
