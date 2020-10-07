Winter coat drive to help out those in need is officially underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is definitely not the time to wear a winter coat, but it is the week to buy a brand new one from Macy's online because if you do, one will then be donated to someone in need.

In a partnership between Macy's and the non-profit Clothes4Souls, they're gearing up for the 8th annual Buy a Coat and We'll Donate One campaign. Clothes4Souls is an organization that turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity and empowers people to break the cycle of poverty. So how this campaign works is if you purchase an eligible coat from Macy's online, then one will be donated to the organization and go to someone who will benefit from it. The purchased coat does have to be eligible and you'll know if it is because there will be an icon next to it online stating that it is.

The store manager at the Mall of America, Allen murphy, said their goal is to provide warmth, hope and dignity, which is especially crucial this year. "In this time where we need to support each other, I think it's a great thing that we can go purchase a coat, donate that to somebody who's in need," explained Murphy. "We're really going to need this more than ever this year. It's wonderful to be a part of such a great organization and to be able to help out Clothes4Souls as well to make a difference in our local communities."

In the past 8 years, they've been able to donate over 270,000 coats to those in need. The campaign only runs for a limited time as it starts October 7th and goes through October 11th.