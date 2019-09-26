Winter coat drive begins in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army has begun its community winter coat drive.

“Minnesota can be a very dangerous place to live if people are not properly equipped to handle the cold,” said Major Lisa Mueller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army. “We really encourage people to go through their closets and donate the gently used coats they don’t need, because we have neighbors that do.”

The Salvation Army Rochester says it distributed over 500 winter coat vouchers in 2018 and hopes to collect 1,000 coats to give away in 2019.

Donation spots include:

- All Rochester Hy-Vee locations

- Re/Max Results on 26th Street NW

- All Nature’s Best Cleaners Locations

- Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

- Century High School

- Images Salon Studios

- Gloria Dei Church

Anyone in need of a coat this winter can visit the Corps Community Center at 20 NE First Avenue between 8am and 4pm in October. An application is required and ID must be provided in order to get a voucher for a coat.