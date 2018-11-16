Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect tonight for some north Iowa, southern MN counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Clayton; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Accumulating Snow Tonight... .Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected across most of the area tonight southwest of Interstate 94. The snow is expected to move in after sunset this evening and continue for much of the night. Roads should become snow covered and slippery. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow Expected over Northeast Iowa Tonight... .After a brief start with a rain and snow mix toward sunset, precipitation will quickly change to all snow during the evening across northeast Iowa and continue into the early morning hours with several inches of accumulation by daybreak. This will bring the first significant snow accumulations of the season to this portion of the state. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Minor blowing and drifting is possible as the snow ends early Saturday as winds gust to 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, including sections of Interstate 35 north of Mason City

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Motorists are advised to slow down, drive defensively and place extra distance between vehicles. Be especially cautious as drivers will just be acclimating themselves to wintry driving conditions during one of the first events of the season.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOW LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .Snow will develop over west central Minnesota late this afternoon and expand south and east across central and southern Minnesota tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas generally south of Interstate 94 in Minnesota. Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the Advisory area, with isolated 5 inch amounts. Brisk northerly winds will also accompany the snow, which will likely result in reduced visibilities and areas of blowing snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Isolated 5 inch accumulations.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brisk northerly winds will reduce visibilities and result in areas of blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.