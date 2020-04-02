Winter Weather Advisory on Friday for some southern MN, northern Iowa counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Travel Possible Early Friday... .Rain will change to freezing rain tonight into Friday morning over northwest, west central, and north central Iowa. The transition will begin in far northwest Iowa later this evening and progress eastward to the I-35 corridor over north central Iowa by mid-morning Friday. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible and this may cause hazardous driving conditions as untreated roadways become slick. The precipitation, which may end as light snow with just a dusting expected, will come to an end from west to east from late Friday morning into early Friday evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation may end as light snow with any snow accumulations just a dusting.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Travel Possible Early Friday... .Rain will change to freezing rain tonight into Friday morning over northwest, west central, and north central Iowa. The transition will begin in far northwest Iowa later this evening and progress eastward to the I-35 corridor over north central Iowa by mid-morning Friday. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch are possible and this may cause hazardous driving conditions as untreated roadways become slick. The precipitation, which may end as light snow with just a dusting expected, will come to an end from west to east from late Friday morning into early Friday evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...North Central into West Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation may end as light snow with any snow accumulations just a dusting.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...FREEZING RAIN...SLEET...AND SNOW WILL SPREAD EAST ACROSS MINNESOTA THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY... .Rain will continue through most of today across western Minnesota before a cold front pushes through. Temperatures will rapidly fall below freezing behind the front which will turn the rain to freezing rain, then sleet, and eventually snow. The rain to wintry mix transition will occur steadily from west to east tonight, reaching eastern Minnesota by early Friday morning. Ice accumulation of one to two tenths of an inch and snow accumulation of an inch or less are expected in the Winter Weather Advisory area. The advisory is in effect west of a line from Mille Lacs Lake, to the western Twin Cities suburbs, to Faribault and Albert Lea. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and isolated power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.