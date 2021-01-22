Winter Weather Advisory issued for viewing area Saturday into Sunday

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Expected from Saturday Afternoon into Sunday Morning... .Accumulating snow will move into the region on Saturday afternoon and end from west to east on Sunday morning. Snow totals will range from 2 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible across southeast Minnesota. Plan on slippery road conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Locally higher snow totals possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Expected from Saturday Afternoon into Sunday Morning... .Accumulating snow will move into the region on Saturday afternoon and end from west to east on Sunday morning. Snow totals will range from 2 to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible across southeast Minnesota. Plan on slippery road conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Ramsey; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY NIGHT... .Snow will spread into southwest Minnesota late Saturday morning and reach western Wisconsin during the mid-afternoon Saturday. The snow will end Saturday night. A widespread band of 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall along and south of a line from Appleton, to St. Cloud, to the northern Twin Cities metro in Minnesota and from New Richmond to Bloomer in Wisconsin. Within this area, a band of 6-7 inches of snow will be possible from Redwood Falls, to Mankato and Red Wing. An upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning may be needed across this region if confidence in snowfall amounts this high occurring increases. Travel impacts are likely as roads become snow covered Saturday evening, slow down and allow for extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow to Impact Northern Iowa Saturday Afternoon into Early Sunday... .Snow will develop and spread over northern Iowa Saturday afternoon and continue into early Sunday. A widespread blanket of 3 to 5 inches is anticipated along with a few pockets of higher amounts possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Far Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions along with some reduced visibility from the southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.