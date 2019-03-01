Clear
Slippery roads possible as Winter Weather Advisory issued for southern MN

A fast-moving weather system will bring a round of accumulating snow to much of the area this afternoon, with total snow amounts of 2 to 4 inches expected, highest north of Interstate 90.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 10:51 AM

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Accumulating Snow This Afternoon and Evening... .A fast-moving weather system will bring a round of accumulating snow to much of the area this afternoon, with total snow amounts of 2 to 4 inches expected, highest north of Interstate 90. Snow may briefly fall heavily at times, with impacts to the afternoon commute likely. If you will be traveling this afternoon and evening, be prepared for snow-covered and slippery roads. Plan ahead, slow down, and allow extra time to safely reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...ACCUMULATING SNOW TODAY INTO THIS EVENING... .Light to occasionally moderate snow will spread across Minnesota and Wisconsin today. Accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. Plan on slippery road conditions for the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Tracking accumulating snow today followed by a big cool down.
Community Events