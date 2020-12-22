Winter Weather Advisory issued for some northern Iowa counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Crawford; Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Hazardous Travel from Snow and Blowing Snow Wednesday... .A strong cold front will bring falling temperatures, gusty northwest winds, and snowfall to the area. Although current forecast snowfall amounts are not heavy, the combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create areas of blowing snow and low visibility. Those with travel plans Wednesday afternoon and evening are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared for wintry travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one inch or more. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northwest into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall totals remain uncertain at this time. Amounts may trend higher in future updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.