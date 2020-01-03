Clear
Winter Weather Advisory issued for some northern Iowa counties

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause significant reduction in visibility as it blows around the falling snow.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Quick shot of snow to impact afternoon and evening travel... .A fast moving system will bring snow this afternoon into this evening across many parts of north central Iowa. Winds will also quicken, especially for areas west of Highway 169. The combination of winds and falling snow should create significant reduced visibility, especially in rural areas. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is generally expected, but isolated higher amounts are possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with slightly higher amounts in a few spots possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause significant reduction in visibility as it blows around the falling snow.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions that will create a slower than normal afternoon and evening commute. Allow yourself more time to reach your destination.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here. 

For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.

For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here. 

For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here. 

For Iowa DOT rest stop locations, click here.

For Minnesota DOT rest stop locations, click here.

Community Events