Winter Weather Advisory issued for north-central Iowa, south-central Minnesota counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Minnesota road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Strong Winds to Impact Northern Iowa Tonight and Friday... .Low pressure will edge south into Iowa late tonight and Friday with a period of snow from late tonight into Friday morning across the north. This combined with strong winds will result in a period of hazardous travel around the morning commute across the north. Though snowfall amounts will only reach an inch or two, lower visibility and slick roads could make for hazardous early day travel. Snow showers are expected for much of the remainder of Friday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Though most of the snow will fall overnight tonight into the morning Friday, additional snow showers with lower visibility and gusty winds will be possible for much of the morning and early afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.