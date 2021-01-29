Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of area Saturday into Sunday

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Freezing Drizzle and Snow to Lead To Travel Impacts Saturday Morning Through Sunday... .Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle with light accumulation of ice expected. This will lead to untreated roads becoming slippery during the day. The precipitation will turn to all snow late Saturday afternoon and evening and last through Sunday, leading to travel impacts. While some questions still remain regarding strength of the system, there seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow falling across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans as needed. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Grundy; Tama

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Conditions Saturday... .Expect areas of freezing drizzle or freezing rain to develop Saturday morning over central to northern Iowa. The freezing precipitation is likely to persist and even increase in intensity during the afternoon hours. There will be a period of a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow in the late afternoon into early evening hours before switching over to all snow. There is the potential for a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accrual over the northeast part of the state. This ice will not only cause hazardous travel conditions, but with the strong east winds, this may lead to tree limbs and power outages. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on ice and snow covered roads. There is the potential for tree limb damage and power outages with the freezing rain potential and the strong winds.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Boone; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Warren; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and strong winds.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Washington

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... .Freezing drizzle is expected to develop over western Minnesota late tonight and slowly spread eastward overnight into Saturday morning into eastern Minnesota and far western Wisconsin. Most of central through southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will then see freezing drizzle continue for much of the day, followed by a transition to light snow during the late afternoon and evening hours Saturday. The light snow will then continue through Saturday night and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning. Icing amounts will range from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to near a tenth of an inch in western Minnesota. In addition, snow accumulations will generally run in the 1 to 2 inch range, although isolated locations in far southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin may receive near 3 inches of snow. The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.