Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of area Saturday into Sunday

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and strong winds.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 4:11 PM

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Freezing Drizzle and Snow to Lead To Travel Impacts Saturday Morning Through Sunday... .Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle with light accumulation of ice expected. This will lead to untreated roads becoming slippery during the day. The precipitation will turn to all snow late Saturday afternoon and evening and last through Sunday, leading to travel impacts. While some questions still remain regarding strength of the system, there seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow falling across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans as needed. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Freezing Drizzle and Snow to Lead To Travel Impacts Saturday Morning Through Sunday... .Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle with light accumulation of ice expected. This will lead to untreated roads becoming slippery during the day. The precipitation will turn to all snow late Saturday afternoon and evening and last through Sunday, leading to travel impacts. While some questions still remain regarding strength of the system, there seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow falling across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans as needed. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Grundy; Tama

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Icy Conditions Saturday... .Expect areas of freezing drizzle or freezing rain to develop Saturday morning over central to northern Iowa. The freezing precipitation is likely to persist and even increase in intensity during the afternoon hours. There will be a period of a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow in the late afternoon into early evening hours before switching over to all snow. There is the potential for a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accrual over the northeast part of the state. This ice will not only cause hazardous travel conditions, but with the strong east winds, this may lead to tree limbs and power outages. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on ice and snow covered roads. There is the potential for tree limb damage and power outages with the freezing rain potential and the strong winds.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Boone; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Warren; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Icy Conditions Saturday... .Expect areas of freezing drizzle or freezing rain to develop Saturday morning over central to northern Iowa. The freezing precipitation is likely to persist and even increase in intensity during the afternoon hours. There will be a period of a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow in the late afternoon into early evening hours before switching over to all snow. There is the potential for a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accrual over the northeast part of the state. This ice will not only cause hazardous travel conditions, but with the strong east winds, this may lead to tree limbs and power outages. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Central to north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Tree limb damage and power outages are possible with the freezing rain and strong winds.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Washington

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... .Freezing drizzle is expected to develop over western Minnesota late tonight and slowly spread eastward overnight into Saturday morning into eastern Minnesota and far western Wisconsin. Most of central through southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will then see freezing drizzle continue for much of the day, followed by a transition to light snow during the late afternoon and evening hours Saturday. The light snow will then continue through Saturday night and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning. Icing amounts will range from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to near a tenth of an inch in western Minnesota. In addition, snow accumulations will generally run in the 1 to 2 inch range, although isolated locations in far southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin may receive near 3 inches of snow. The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 458633

Reported Deaths: 6208
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin951261513
Ramsey40916756
Dakota33846358
Anoka31580369
Washington20741240
Stearns18172192
St. Louis14086252
Scott1232999
Wright11869108
Olmsted1093776
Sherburne836271
Carver710239
Clay663684
Rice633576
Kandiyohi561772
Blue Earth552333
Crow Wing492578
Otter Tail466369
Chisago464238
Benton425788
Winona397348
Douglas381266
Mower378229
Nobles375747
Goodhue361464
Polk331760
McLeod329847
Beltrami318648
Morrison314945
Lyon306841
Becker291339
Itasca289743
Isanti288044
Carlton286643
Steele281310
Pine272115
Freeborn257123
Todd233930
Nicollet231939
Brown220634
Le Sueur216816
Mille Lacs216745
Cass211524
Meeker202033
Waseca195216
Wabasha17673
Martin172926
Roseau166817
Hubbard152438
Houston143514
Redwood142227
Dodge14164
Renville139440
Chippewa133632
Cottonwood129718
Fillmore12968
Wadena121218
Rock112612
Aitkin112333
Faribault111216
Sibley11097
Watonwan10748
Pennington101516
Kanabec100318
Pipestone97923
Yellow Medicine95117
Murray9187
Jackson88110
Swift85218
Pope7505
Stevens7078
Marshall70515
Clearwater68914
Lake66915
Lac qui Parle66316
Wilkin63910
Koochiching61210
Lincoln4922
Big Stone4713
Unassigned45568
Grant4448
Norman4268
Mahnomen4197
Kittson37821
Red Lake3224
Traverse2713
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 315403

Reported Deaths: 4477
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47536468
Linn18329281
Scott16096173
Black Hawk14276246
Woodbury13210182
Johnson1240455
Dubuque11760160
Pottawattamie9254115
Dallas924972
Story894138
Cerro Gordo478972
Webster476477
Warren469241
Clinton465869
Sioux461959
Marshall435862
Des Moines400043
Buena Vista399631
Muscatine398781
Wapello356598
Plymouth354970
Jasper337461
Lee332834
Marion314553
Jones276850
Henry271132
Carroll259336
Bremer252048
Crawford236424
Boone226418
Washington226233
Benton216050
Mahaska201937
Jackson197632
Tama193059
Dickinson190529
Kossuth183844
Delaware177836
Clay174721
Fayette168724
Wright168525
Buchanan164224
Hamilton163830
Winneshiek163220
Harrison160063
Hardin159831
Cedar157219
Clayton154949
Butler152826
Page149215
Floyd142737
Cherokee140927
Mills139517
Lyon139233
Poweshiek137724
Hancock134324
Allamakee131830
Iowa130022
Madison127610
Calhoun12459
Grundy123928
Winnebago123729
Jefferson123325
Louisa117731
Mitchell117537
Cass116244
Chickasaw114412
Appanoose113940
Sac113915
Union113224
Emmet111332
Shelby109327
Humboldt108219
Unassigned10590
Guthrie105024
Franklin104818
Palo Alto92911
Montgomery90725
Howard88019
Keokuk86426
Monroe83320
Clarke8309
Pocahontas78911
Ida77630
Monona71618
Davis70921
Adair70022
Greene7007
Lucas67411
Osceola65211
Worth6264
Taylor6079
Fremont5306
Van Buren51016
Decatur5044
Ringgold46611
Audubon4338
Wayne42221
Adams3053
