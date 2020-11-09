Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday in some north Iowa counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Wintry Precipitation Expected over Northwestern Iowa on Tuesday... .Colder air filtering in behind a cold front will cause rain showers to change over to wintry precipitation tonight and more so on Tuesday over portions of north central into portions of west central Iowa. This could result in ice accumulations anywhere from a glaze in many places to perhaps a tenth of an inch in a few spots. Eventually, the wintry mix will change over to snow in most places with snow totals generally between 2 to 4 inches north and west of an Algona to Sac City line. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Parts of north central into west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.