Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday in SE Minnesota

Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Early Season Snow For Parts Of The Area... .Are your winter driving skills ready? A winter storm will bring accumulating snows to parts of Minnesota into northern Wisconsin Tuesday and Tuesday night. Accumulations from 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. Initially accumulations will be on colder, grassy surfaces, but snow should also accrue on most roadways. Driving impacts should be anticipated, including for the Tuesday evening commute. Some fluctuation in amounts and location could still occur, so keep up-to-date on the latest forecast information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.