Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday in some northern Iowa, southern MN counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow Expected to Impact Iowa on Sunday... .A storm will pass through the Midwest on Sunday bringing widespread snowfall to Iowa. Light to moderate accumulations are expected statewide with the highest amounts across the north half of the state. The snow is expected to diminish by late Sunday as the system departs. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa, along and north of Highway 30.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL SUNDAY ALONG THE IOWA BORDER... .A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Sunday between 6 AM and 6 PM for areas of south central Minnesota. Two to four inches of snow will occur for areas south of St. James, to Mankato, to Owatonna, and then southward to the Iowa border. Light snow will begin early Sunday morning across northern Iowa, and spread northeast across south central Minnesota through Sunday afternoon before tapering off. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Areas of Freezing Fog This Morning... Areas of fog continue to grow across parts of northern Iowa early this morning. Not only will the fog be dense in spots, but given the sub zero temperatures, could lead to some slick spots on area roads. If you are driving this morning between Mason City and Oelwein, including the Charles City and New Hampton areas, be alert for areas of fog and less than ideal driving conditions. Reduce your speed and check for ice on roads.