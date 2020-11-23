Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Plan on a Slippery Tuesday Morning Commute along and South of Interstate 90... .Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected from late this evening into Tuesday morning. Some localized higher amounts will be possible on ridge tops and higher elevations. Also, it is possible that very little snowfall accumulates in valleys. The heaviest snow will be found mainly south of Interstate 90 tonight and will slide north through the day on Tuesday, before switching to rain by late morning or early afternoon. Plan on a slippery Tuesday morning commute, especially in areas near and south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts possible on ridge tops and higher elevations.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Winona

