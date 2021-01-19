Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. for north-central Iowa

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blowing Snow and Slick Roads in North Central Iowa... .Strong northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph at times have created areas of blowing snow in rural portions of north central Iowa this afternoon. In addition to visibility reductions below a half mile at times, the blowing snow has melted and refroze on roadways leading to the development of icy travel conditions across the advisory area. Winds should gradually relax this evening and eventually end the blowing snow threat. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use caution if traveling within north central Iowa through the rest of the afternoon into the evening hours. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Blowing snow and icy roadways. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.