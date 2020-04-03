Winter Weather Advisory in effect throughout southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Wintry Mix Spreads into the Area Today... .A strong cold front pushing eastward through the area today will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures. Rain will increase in coverage along the front this morning, mixing with and transitioning to freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow as temperatures plummet into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Elevated surfaces including bridges, trees, and power lines will see the greatest chance for ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch and snow accumulation up to a half inch. However, as pavement temperatures steadily drop behind the front, some untreated roads could become slippery in spots. The precipitation will come to an end from west to east this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

For the latest road conditions, click here.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Travel Possible This Morning... .Scattered rain showers will fall into a subfreezing airmass today across western and many portions of northern Iowa. This may result in some ice accrual on power lines, though rain rates should mitigate a greater accrual impact. Road temperatures are also falling below freezing and this may result in some icy road conditions for this morning's commute. The hazardous driving conditions should improve through the day. The precipitation, which may end as light snow with just a dusting expected, will come to an end from west to east from later this morning into this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Wintry Mix Spreads into the Area Today... .A strong cold front pushing eastward through the area today will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures. Rain will increase in coverage along the front this morning, mixing with and transitioning to freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow as temperatures plummet into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Elevated surfaces including bridges, trees, and power lines will see the greatest chance for ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch and snow accumulation up to a half inch. However, as pavement temperatures steadily drop behind the front, some untreated roads could become slippery in spots. The precipitation will come to an end from west to east this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Hamilton; Hancock; Winnebago; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Travel Possible This Morning... .Scattered rain showers will fall into a subfreezing airmass today across western and many portions of northern Iowa. This may result in some ice accrual on power lines, though rain rates should mitigate a greater accrual impact. Road temperatures are also falling below freezing and this may result in some icy road conditions for this morning's commute. The hazardous driving conditions should improve through the day. The precipitation, which may end as light snow with just a dusting expected, will come to an end from west to east from later this morning into this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Travel Possible This Morning... .Scattered rain showers will fall into a subfreezing airmass today across western and many portions of northern Iowa. This may result in some ice accrual on power lines, though rain rates should mitigate a greater accrual impact. Road temperatures are also falling below freezing and this may result in some icy road conditions for this morning's commute. The hazardous driving conditions should improve through the day. The precipitation, which may end as light snow with just a dusting expected, will come to an end from west to east from later this morning into this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...North central, west central, and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Butler; Hardin; Story

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Icy Travel Possible This Morning... .Scattered rain showers will fall into a subfreezing airmass today across western and many portions of northern Iowa. This may result in some ice accrual on power lines, though rain rates should mitigate a greater accrual impact. Road temperatures are also falling below freezing and this may result in some icy road conditions for this morning's commute. The hazardous driving conditions should improve through the day. The precipitation, which may end as light snow with just a dusting expected, will come to an end from west to east from later this morning into this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mainly freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Parts of north central and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact this morning's commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Carver; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Mille Lacs; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...AS COLD AIR HEADS EAST...RAIN CONTINUES TO TURN TO FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET... .Scattered rain showers have already transitioned to scattered freezing rain showers and sleet across most of Minnesota as temperatures fall into the teens and 20s. This transition will continue into Wisconsin early this morning. Widespread ice accumulation of around a tenth of an inch is expected in the Winter Weather Advisory area. This Winter Weather Advisory is in effect west of a line from Rice Lake to Durand, Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.