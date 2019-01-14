Clear
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portion of viewing area

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:59 AM

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Icy Travel For Many Into This Evening... .Areas of freezing drizzle, mixing with snow at times, will make for hazardous travel through the evening commute. Local law enforcement and state DOTs are already reporting icy stretches along highway 52 in Minnesota and parts of Interstates 90 and 94 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Secondary roads, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces will also quickly develop icy spots. Motorists should anticipate slippery travel through the afternoon. Assume roads will be icy...slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Periods of freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Icy Travel For Many Into This Evening... .Areas of freezing drizzle, mixing with snow at times, will make for hazardous travel through the evening commute. Local law enforcement and state DOTs are already reporting icy stretches along highway 52 in Minnesota and parts of Interstates 90 and 94 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Secondary roads, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces will also quickly develop icy spots. Motorists should anticipate slippery travel through the afternoon. Assume roads will be icy...slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Periods of freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

