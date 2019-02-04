Winter Weather Advisory in effect for many Monday morning

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Ste

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...FREEZING DRIZZLE GRADUALLY TAPERING OFF EARLY THIS MORNING... ...COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA TODAY INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect into Monday morning in Minnesota for locations along and east of a Redwood Falls to Long Prairie line and in Wisconsin for locations along and west of an Ellsworth to Ladysmith line. Pockets of freezing rain or freezing drizzle continue this morning across the advisory area. The freezing precipitation will gradually taper off early this morning. Little additional icing is expected. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for portions of western Minnesota west of a line from Morris to Redwood Falls until 9 AM Tuesday morning. Wind chills of 25 below to 30 below are expected today and tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on icy conditions on untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

...Quickly Developing Icy Roads This Morning... .The combination of rapidly falling temperatures below freezing and areas of drizzle will allow for icy roads to develop quickly through the morning commute. Untreated roads may develop a layer of ice very quickly once temperatures fall below freezing. Use caution if traveling this morning and slow down. Roads that appear wet may in fact be quite icy. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and rapidly falling temperatures. Ice accumulations of a glaze in addition to wet roads quickly freezing.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Use caution if traveling this morning.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

...Quickly Developing Icy Roads This Morning... .The combination of rapidly falling temperatures below freezing and areas of drizzle will allow for icy roads to develop quickly through the morning commute. Untreated roads may develop a layer of ice very quickly once temperatures fall below freezing. Use caution if traveling this morning and slow down. Roads that appear wet may in fact be quite icy. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and rapidly falling temperatures. Ice accumulations of a glaze in addition to wet roads quickly freezing.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Use caution if traveling this morning.

Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Light Icing This Morning... .Temperatures are plummeting behind a cold front that moved through overnight, sending road surfaces below freezing. This is resulting in a flash freeze on wet roads, and patchy freezing drizzle continues to fall providing additional icing potential. Roads will remain slick through the morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Light freezing drizzle and water freezing on roads. A light glaze expected.

* WHERE...Far northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.