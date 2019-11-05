Winter Weather Advisory from Tuesday into Wednesday for some north Iowa, southern MN counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Accumulating Snow This Evening Into Wednesday Morning... .Snow will spread in from west to east tonight, lingering into Wednesday morning. Two to locally 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected which will likely impact travel. Expect slippery roadways. Slow down and use caution if traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to locally 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

