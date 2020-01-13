Winter Weather Advisory for northern Iowa, southern Minnesota counties until Tuesday morning

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow And Freezing Drizzle Tonight... .A band of snow will move across the area tonight and is expected to be followed by freezing drizzle and fog. Snow accumulations will range from around an inch up to 3 inches. The higher snowfall totals will be over portions of western in north-central Wisconsin. An area of freezing drizzle and fog is expected to form behind the snow. This freezing drizzle and fog may continue until late tonight with a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulations possible. The combination of snow and freezing drizzle is expected to create slippery driving conditions that may last long enough to impact the Tuesday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and a light glaze of ice accumulation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Weather Advisory for Highway 20 and North... .Several spin out have been reported across portions of northwestern Iowa this evening. With temperatures falling below freezing, road conditions have become icy. Freezing drizzle, followed by freezing fog is expected through this evening, which will contribute to hazardous travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Highway 20 and north

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle, followed by freezing fog, will contribute to slippery road conditions through this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow And Freezing Drizzle Tonight... .A band of snow will move across the area tonight and is expected to be followed by freezing drizzle and fog. Snow accumulations will range from around an inch up to 3 inches. The higher snowfall totals will be over portions of western in north-central Wisconsin. An area of freezing drizzle and fog is expected to form behind the snow. This freezing drizzle and fog may continue until late tonight with a light glaze up to a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulations possible. The combination of snow and freezing drizzle is expected to create slippery driving conditions that may last long enough to impact the Tuesday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and a light glaze of ice accumulation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND ICE THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... .Two to four inches of snow is expected tonight in west central Wisconsin. The heavier accumulation will likely occur along the I- 94 corridor, and along and east of Highway 53. The accumulating snow should end after midnight to the east, but some patchy freezing drizzle could remain for a time after the snow ends. A light glazing of ice from patchy freezing drizzle is possible across southern Minnesota tonight. Please drive slowly and with caution if roads are slippery. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...One to two inches of snow, with a light glazing of ice possible.

* WHERE...Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.