Winter Weather Advisory on Monday for some northern Iowa, southern Minnesota counties

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Light Snow and Ice Possible over Northern Iowa Monday... .Light snow and a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is forecast to develop over north central Iowa early Monday and continue into the late afternoon hours. Snow amounts look to range from 1 to 3 inches with a light glaze of ice possible. Winds remain generally light until the late afternoon hours when some minor blowing snow may occur. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inch inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOWFALL DEVELOPING MONDAY... .A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas east of a line from Albert Lea, to Red Wing in Minnesota, and from Durand to Eau Claire in Wisconsin. The advisory is based on snowfall amounts of one to three inches, and some light ice accumulations. A fast moving storm system will move from the Northern Rockies, eastward across the Plains, and into the Great Lakes by Monday evening. Light precipitation will begin to develop Monday morning along the Iowa border and spread northeast across Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin by the afternoon. Some freezing rain, or freezing drizzle is possible in the morning. The freezing precipitation will mix with snow in the morning. Accumulating snowfall is likely in the afternoon before ending early Monday evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected, mixed with freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches. Total ice accumulations up to 0.05 inches.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

