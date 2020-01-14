Winter Weather Advisory for parts of viewing area for Wednesday morning

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Icy Commute Wednesday Morning... .Areas of freezing drizzle are forecast to develop early Wednesday morning over western Iowa and spread east and north through sunrise. The areas of freezing drizzle may cause a light glaze of ice and is likely to impact the morning rush hour commute, especially over central and north central Iowa. Very slick and slow travel may result Wednesday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mainly areas of freezing drizzle. Brief period of light snow with the onset of precipitation expected with a dusting of snow accumulation possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are forecast.
* WHERE...Central to northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads, bridges and sidewalks Wednesday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Slippery Conditions Expected for Wednesday Morning Commute... .Freezing drizzle and light snow will lead to slippery conditions on Wednesday morning. Greatest impacts will be along and south of Interstate 90 where light ice accumulations are expected. Untreated roads and sidewalks will become slick and hazardous. Plan now for potential travel impacts, including the Wednesday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of half an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
