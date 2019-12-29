Winter Weather Advisory for many southern MN, northern Iowa counties late Sunday into Monday

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Difficult Travel Expected from Late Tonight into Monday Night... .Freezing drizzle will develop after midnight tonight along and south of Interstate 94 corridor. This will produce slick roads for the Monday morning commute. The precipitation will transition to all snow on Monday and continue into Monday night. 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, 3 to 6 inches are expected along the Interstate 90 and 94 corridors, and the potential of 6 to 8 inches in Clark and Taylor counties in north- central Wisconsin. Slick roads are expected due to freezing drizzle late tonight and from snow on Monday and Monday night. The Monday and Tuesday morning commutes and Monday afternoon commute will likely be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle late tonight and snow on Monday and Monday night are expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Slick roads are expected due to freezing drizzle late tonight and from snow on Monday and Monday night. The Monday and Tuesday morning commutes and Monday afternoon commute will likely be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES INTO MONDAY... .A wintry mix of precipitation will continue west of a line from near Granite Falls to Long Prairie today before changing back to all snow. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Todd, Douglas, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, and Yellow Medicine counties, where an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible through tonight. The highest snowfall accumulations are expected along the Minnesota South Dakota border. Winds will increase Monday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow, which will further exacerbate conditions. Additional ice accumulations up to one two tenths of an inch are possible as well. Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will spread east into central and east central Minnesota tonight as temperatures fall, then transition to snow Monday and Monday night. Snowfall accumulations will generally range from 2 to 5 inches. West central Wisconsin could see some light freezing precipitation late tonight and early Monday morning, but the main concern there will be accumulating snowfall Monday afternoon and Monday night, with 4 to 7 inches of snowfall possible. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for central and east central Minnesota as well as a portion of west central Wisconsin from tonight into Monday night due to the expectation for light freezing precipitation and accumulating snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for locations in west central Wisconsin east of a line from near Durand north through Barron, including Eau Claire, due to the expected snowfall. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Monday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle late tonight and snow on Monday and Monday night are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Slick roads are expected due to freezing drizzle late tonight and from snow on Monday and Monday night. The Monday and Tuesday morning commutes and Monday afternoon commute will likely be impacted.

