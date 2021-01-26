Winter Weather Advisory extended to noon for some north Iowa counties

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

CLOSINGS: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

STATEWIDE REPORTS: Minnesota | Iowa

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Major Winter Storm Slowly Diminishing Today... .A major winter storm continues to impact much of Iowa early this morning, with snow slowly tapering off but lingering well into later this morning in some areas. Additional snowfall amounts will range from less than an inch up to 2 or 3 inches, and gusty winds continue to cause travel difficulties due to blowing snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could affect the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Travel Continues This Morning... .Although diminishing in intensity, snow continues to fall across portions of northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin this morning. The snow will gradually taper off from west to east through late morning. Additional accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, highest across southern Fayette, Clayton, and Grant counties. Blowing and drifting snow will also continue this morning as northeast winds gust 20-25 mph. Area webcams and plowcams show most roads across northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin are partially to completely snow covered and slippery. Check road conditions before venturing out this morning, allow extra travel time, and slow down. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Chickasaw and Floyd Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.