Winter Weather Advisory covers the viewing area

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Weather to Impact Parts of Northern Iowa... .A storm will arrive in the state this morning. A period of a wintry mix or freezing rain is expected mainly along and north of Highway 20 through this morning. Much of the region may transition to all rain late this morning and into the afternoon. A transition back to snow is expected over the far north with moderate accumulations possible in the afternoon and evening. Strong west to northwest winds will develop late this afternoon into Sunday. These winds may cause significant blowing and drifting of newly fallen snow. Higher snow fall amounts are forecast just north of the Iowa Minnesota border. Elsewhere, the rain and above freezing temperatures today should keep the current snow pack from blowing and drifting. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. A wintry mix this morning. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 10 AM CST.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on the potential for icy roads and walkways prior to warmer air arriving mid to late Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix with Slick Travel into Tonight... .A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota later this morning and across southwest into central Wisconsin this afternoon. This precipitation is expected to become all snow through the early evening hours for most areas. At this time, the heaviest snowfall is expected to fall across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin, where 3 to 6 inches of accumulation should occur. Lesser snow amounts are expected farther south and east along with the possiblity of some light ice accumulation. As colder air returns to the area by this evening, changing the precipitation to all snow, travel is likely to become slick. This snow will be of the heavy and wet variety and could cause some structural problems for buildings that already have an existing cover of snow from the past several weeks. Additionally, those with health concerns are urged to use caution when clearing this heavier wet snow. Some minor blowing and drifting snow is also possible for open areas as gusty northwest winds develop on Sunday, though at this time, significant visibility reductions do not appear likely. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Later this morning through 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix with Slick Travel into Tonight... .A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota later this morning and across southwest into central Wisconsin this afternoon. This precipitation is expected to become all snow through the early evening hours for most areas. At this time, the heaviest snowfall is expected to fall across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin, where 3 to 6 inches of accumulation should occur. Lesser snow amounts are expected farther south and east along with the possiblity of some light ice accumulation. As colder air returns to the area by this evening, changing the precipitation to all snow, travel is likely to become slick. This snow will be of the heavy and wet variety and could cause some structural problems for buildings that already have an existing cover of snow from the past several weeks. Additionally, those with health concerns are urged to use caution when clearing this heavier wet snow. Some minor blowing and drifting snow is also possible for open areas as gusty northwest winds develop on Sunday, though at this time, significant visibility reductions do not appear likely. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Wabasha Counties.

* WHEN...Later this morning through 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Weather to Impact Parts of Northern Iowa... .A storm will arrive in the state this morning. A period of a wintry mix or freezing rain is expected mainly along and north of Highway 20 through this morning. Much of the region may transition to all rain late this morning and into the afternoon. A transition back to snow is expected over the far north with moderate accumulations possible in the afternoon and evening. Strong west to northwest winds will develop late this afternoon into Sunday. These winds may cause significant blowing and drifting of newly fallen snow. Higher snow fall amounts are forecast just north of the Iowa Minnesota border. Elsewhere, the rain and above freezing temperatures today should keep the current snow pack from blowing and drifting. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. A wintry mix this morning then a period of rain into the afternoon. Snow is expected Saturday night. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusts in excess of 40 mph may cause significant blowing and drifting of snow tonight and Sunday.

* WHERE...Far North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TODAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING... .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect north of a line from St. James to Faribault to Eau Claire, and a Winter Weather Advisory continues for the rest of southern Minnesota today into early Sunday. Snow will move into western and southern Minnesota on Saturday morning, reach eastern Minnesota around midday, and spread across western Wisconsin during the afternoon and evening. Some rain, sleet, or freezing rain will mix with the snow at times today south of a line from Redwood Falls to the Twin Cities and Eau Claire. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected from west central into central Minnesota through early evening before easing tonight. The snow is expected to end by early morning Sunday. Snowfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are likely in the warning area, with the highest amounts over west central Minnesota. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches along with light ice accumulations are expected in the advisory area across southern Minnesota where a longer duration of a wintry mix is possible. Strong northwest winds will develop tonight and Sunday morning with gusts of 40 mph possible across southern and western Minnesota. This will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, but widespread blizzard conditions are not currently expected. The Winter Storm Warning continues through Sunday morning across western and portions of southern Minnesota due to the potential for blowing snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING TO 1 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Freeborn, Steele, Waseca and Faribault Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CST this morning to 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Messy Wintry Mix with Slick Travel into Tonight... .A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota later this morning and across southwest into central Wisconsin this afternoon. This precipitation is expected to become all snow through the early evening hours for most areas. At this time, the heaviest snowfall is expected to fall across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin, where 3 to 6 inches of accumulation should occur. Lesser snow amounts are expected farther south and east along with the possiblity of some light ice accumulation. As colder air returns to the area by this evening, changing the precipitation to all snow, travel is likely to become slick. This snow will be of the heavy and wet variety and could cause some structural problems for buildings that already have an existing cover of snow from the past several weeks. Additionally, those with health concerns are urged to use caution when clearing this heavier wet snow. Some minor blowing and drifting snow is also possible for open areas as gusty northwest winds develop on Sunday, though at this time, significant visibility reductions do not appear likely. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Later this morning through 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.