Winter Weather Advisory back in effect for some counties in viewing area

* WHAT...areas of freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 12:04 PM

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...More Freezing Drizzle Likely Into Tonight... .Travel impacts will continue this afternoon and evening as more areas of freezing drizzle slide southeast across the region. While many well traveled roads have been treated for icing concerns, secondary roads, sidewalks, parking lots and other exposed surfaces may not have. A glaze of ice could quickly accrue on these surfaces as the day wears on. Motorists should plan for icy conditions, especially in the less traveled areas. Pedestrians should also be aware that sidewalks and parking lots will likely be icy. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destinations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...areas of freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...areas of freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western into north central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
