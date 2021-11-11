Winter Weather Advisory: Snow shower and wind expected tonight and Friday.

A storm system moving through the region is bringing colder air, strong winds, and even snow with it. Snow showers will begin to move into the area tonight and continue off and on through Friday afternoon. Accumulations of around 1-3" are possible along and west of I-35, with less expected further to the east. Most of the accumulation will be confined to grassy surfaces as roadways and sidewalks are too warm and the snow will melt on contact. Still, some slick spots can be expected, so allow for extra travel time tonight and Friday. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on this winter weather affecting our area.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Strong Winds to Impact Northern Iowa Tonight and Friday... .Low pressure will edge south into Iowa tonight into Friday with a period of snow from late tonight into Friday morning across the north. This combined with strong winds will result in a period of hazardous travel around the morning commute across the north. Though snowfall amounts will only reach an inch or two, lower visibility and slick roads could make for hazardous early day travel. Snow showers and strong winds out of the northwest are expected for much of the remainder of Friday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Though most of the snow will fall overnight tonight into the morning Friday, additional snow showers with lower visibility and gusty winds will be possible for much of the morning and early afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.