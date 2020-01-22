Winter Weather Advisory: Ice and snow making travel tricky

For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here.

For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.

For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here.

For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here.

For Iowa DOT rest stop locations, click here.

For Minnesota DOT rest stop locations, click here.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Wintry Weather Expected Across Central Iowa Today... .Wintry precipitation is expected to expand east across central Iowa today. This will produce hazardous travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and light glaze of ice, mainly west of I35.

* WHERE...Portions of central into western Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Morning Commute Expected... .Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a light glaze of ice is expected this morning. This will likely impact the morning commute. Take it slow this morning and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Morning Commute Expected... .Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a light glaze of ice is expected this morning. This will likely impact the morning commute. Take it slow this morning and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...FREEZING RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW THROUGH THE MORNING FROM SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN... .A winter weather advisory remains in effect through this morning along and east of a line from Blue Earth, to Faribault, and Red Wing line in Minnesota and continuing to along an Ellsworth, to Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls line in Wisconsin. Freezing rain has overspread south central Minnesota into western Wisconsin this morning. This freezing rain will slowly change over to snow through 10 am, with snow then continuing into this evening. A glazing of ice will lead to icy roads this morning, with 2 to 4 inches of snow then expected across the advisory area. Snow will continue into tonight and a further extension in time may be needed depending on how heavy snowfall remains going into the afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain changing to snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.