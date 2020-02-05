ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's Winter Walk to School Day across Minnesota and this is the first year students at RPS are participating. Not only does this get students up and moving before school, but this also teaches them safety lessons.

Dani Gardner with Rochester Public Schools wants to also remind motorists that more kids will be out in the morning, so it's important everyone is paying close attention. "It's really gonna increase awareness that there are kids out there walking or biking. I hear so often that nobody walks to school anymore - everyone rides the bus or their parents drive them - that's not true. There are students that don't have the option of riding the bus if they're not in the busing zone or don't have parents that are able to drive them. So there are kids out there walking everyday. The more we make it known and make it visible that there are students, it will increase safety for them," said Gardner.

A lot of the school year in Minnesota is during the colder months, so this is meant to show the students they can walk to school in all weather. Gardner said this event can be fun for students, even if they are outside in the cold. "Kids love walking to school. A lot of students walk whether it's not winter walk to school day. So having this extra day where they can walk and really be able to be with their friends and walk in groups and be able to test out some walking routes if they've never walked to school before will really be fun for them," explained Gardner.

Gage Elementary students can be dropped off at the nearby fire station, Riverside students can be dropped off a few blocks away from the school so they can walk the rest of the way and Jefferson students will be walking from Silver Lake Park. It all starts around 8:30 Wednesday morning.