Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter storm to hit the viewing area today: Here's the breakdown by county Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Winter storm to hit the viewing area today: Here's the breakdown by county

A winter storm will will begin to affect the region this morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 6:31 AM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 6:43 AM

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region this morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, followed by a wintry mix and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with isolated power outages possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Winter Storm Impacts This Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate quickly from west to east this afternoon, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 from late afternoon into the evening, with travel becoming hazardous. Look for the snow to taper off from west to east early Wednesday morning. If you are planning to travel this afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region this morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The highest end of that range will be in central Iowa. Wintry mix and ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch following the snow.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Winter Storm Impacts This Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate quickly from west to east this afternoon, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 from late afternoon into the evening, with travel becoming hazardous. Look for the snow to taper off from west to east early Wednesday morning. If you are planning to travel this afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT THAT WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE... .A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of central and southern Minnesota, and adjacent areas of west central Wisconsin, from this morning through tonight. A storm system developing over the Central Plains will move northeast across the Upper Midwest through Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will fall across the Advisory area, with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected before it tapers off late tonight. Snow will begin across western Minnesota this morning, and spread eastward during the day. The evening commute will be impacted as this system moves across the region. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region this morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, followed by a wintry mix and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with isolated power outages possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Winter Storm Impacts This Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate quickly from west to east this afternoon, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 from late afternoon into the evening, with travel becoming hazardous. Look for the snow to taper off from west to east early Wednesday morning. If you are planning to travel this afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 410138

Reported Deaths: 5219
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin853541360
Ramsey36682665
Dakota29820271
Anoka28716317
Washington18248180
Stearns16797168
St. Louis12324195
Scott1086076
Wright1070483
Olmsted903057
Sherburne757257
Carver637133
Clay612377
Rice545152
Kandiyohi534563
Blue Earth497528
Crow Wing447459
Otter Tail415349
Chisago409427
Benton384676
Winona352042
Nobles350444
Douglas344857
Mower329624
Polk317048
McLeod304339
Goodhue297940
Morrison288140
Beltrami285036
Lyon279129
Becker266032
Itasca265633
Isanti259431
Carlton257236
Steele24789
Pine236912
Todd221526
Nicollet204330
Mille Lacs201243
Brown198630
Freeborn193417
Le Sueur191215
Cass190419
Meeker186131
Waseca171412
Roseau159514
Martin155125
Wabasha14652
Hubbard138437
Redwood130126
Renville128338
Chippewa125623
Cottonwood121014
Houston115612
Dodge11484
Wadena111112
Fillmore10760
Watonwan10226
Rock101110
Aitkin100832
Sibley9985
Kanabec92118
Faribault8889
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85614
Swift78414
Jackson7798
Murray7465
Pope6873
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59314
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44260
Big Stone4293
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3787
Kittson34018
Red Lake3063
Traverse2032
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 275072

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40757406
Linn16419240
Scott13845147
Black Hawk12588215
Woodbury12109163
Johnson1093047
Dubuque10482135
Pottawattamie810790
Story790329
Dallas778864
Webster437661
Sioux429241
Cerro Gordo427959
Clinton407053
Marshall396954
Warren368533
Buena Vista365925
Muscatine350273
Des Moines345832
Plymouth331851
Wapello307890
Jasper283352
Lee281824
Marion265446
Jones256844
Henry244824
Carroll234627
Bremer223441
Crawford208421
Benton196636
Boone184415
Washington184427
Jackson175229
Tama174355
Mahaska168732
Dickinson167615
Delaware160729
Clay151911
Wright151416
Kossuth147928
Hamilton144822
Hardin143425
Buchanan141416
Harrison140752
Fayette135916
Cedar135518
Clayton135039
Winneshiek134917
Page134513
Floyd126433
Mills126014
Butler124918
Lyon123424
Cherokee120720
Poweshiek117724
Calhoun11719
Allamakee115220
Hancock115124
Iowa112820
Winnebago109228
Grundy105615
Louisa104924
Sac102514
Chickasaw102010
Cass101938
Mitchell101227
Union100616
Emmet99123
Jefferson97820
Humboldt95518
Appanoose95234
Madison9348
Guthrie93322
Shelby93023
Franklin87417
Palo Alto7918
Keokuk78023
Montgomery73015
Pocahontas70511
Howard69615
Ida68522
Clarke6636
Unassigned6380
Greene6367
Davis62818
Monroe62116
Osceola6087
Adair58817
Lucas5497
Monona53815
Taylor5328
Worth5082
Fremont4575
Van Buren45011
Decatur4173
Audubon3687
Wayne36621
Ringgold3547
Adams2542
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 3°
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Snow inbound for messy Tuesday afternoon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OMC Donates 50k to Channel One Food Bank

Image

Grizzlies anxious to return home

Image

OMC donation makes donation to Channel One Food Bank

Image

Covid-19 Vaccine phone fraud

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Plows prepare for snow

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Minnesota to adjust minimum-wage fate Friday

Image

Some area firefighters and first responders receive Covid-19 vaccine

Image

Minnesota's minimum wage is set to increase in 2021

Community Events