Winter storm to hit the viewing area today: Here's the breakdown by county

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm across Iowa Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region this morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, followed by a wintry mix and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with isolated power outages possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm Impacts This Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate quickly from west to east this afternoon, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 from late afternoon into the evening, with travel becoming hazardous. Look for the snow to taper off from west to east early Wednesday morning. If you are planning to travel this afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Madison; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The highest end of that range will be in central Iowa. Wintry mix and ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch following the snow.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm Impacts This Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate quickly from west to east this afternoon, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 from late afternoon into the evening, with travel becoming hazardous. Look for the snow to taper off from west to east early Wednesday morning. If you are planning to travel this afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Carver; Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT THAT WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE... .A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of central and southern Minnesota, and adjacent areas of west central Wisconsin, from this morning through tonight. A storm system developing over the Central Plains will move northeast across the Upper Midwest through Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will fall across the Advisory area, with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected before it tapers off late tonight. Snow will begin across western Minnesota this morning, and spread eastward during the day. The evening commute will be impacted as this system moves across the region. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, followed by a wintry mix and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with isolated power outages possible.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm Impacts This Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A winter storm will bring snowfall, heavy at times, to the area this afternoon into Wednesday morning. Conditions will deteriorate quickly from west to east this afternoon, impacting the afternoon and evening commutes. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are expected south of Interstate 90 from late afternoon into the evening, with travel becoming hazardous. Look for the snow to taper off from west to east early Wednesday morning. If you are planning to travel this afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans, especially south of Interstate 90. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

