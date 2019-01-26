Winter Storm Watch issued; NWS says 'coldest air' in last 20 years may be on way

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Several Inches of Snow and Strong Winds Expected... .Yet another snow-producing system is slated to impact Iowa, especially north-central to northeastern Iowa. During periods of snow, winds will likely be gusty, blowing from the west to northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Behind this system into Monday afternoon, winds are expected to increase, blowing from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts to 40 mph possible. These strong winds will likely lead to blowing snow. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Blowing snow may last through Monday afternoon.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Accumulating Snow Likely Late Sunday afternoon into Monday... .A winter storm will spread snow across the area mainly late Sunday afternoon into Monday. The heaviest snow will fall Sunday night and into the early morning hours of Monday. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are expected. Drifting and blowing snow is expected in open areas...especially in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. Hazardous travel conditions are expected and will impact the Monday morning commute. Monitor the latest forecasts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY... .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon. The Watch is in effect for locations generally along and south of an Alexandria to Rush City to Ladysmith line. Snowfall amounts in the 5 to 9 inch range are possible, with isolated higher totals. Blowing snow will also become a concern on Monday as northwest winds become gusty. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Blowing snow is also possible with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

