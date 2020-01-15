Winter Storm Watch issued for entire viewing area for Friday

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Evening Into Thursday Morning... ...Winter Storm Likely Friday through Saturday... .Very cold temperatures combined with brisk northwest winds will produce bitter cold wind chills of -20 to -30 this evening into Thursday morning. .Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix at times of snow and freezing rain will be possible Friday through Saturday. Snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches will be possible. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible, mainly south of Interstate 90. In addition, strong northwest winds Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to blowing and drifting snow. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero tonight into Thursday morning. Heavy mixed precipitation possible Friday into Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible across northeast Iowa. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and a glaze of ice are possible across southeast Minnesota into north central Wisconsin. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Cold Tonight, Winter Storm Arrives Friday... .Falling temperatures tonight and blustery northwest winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of -20 to -25 tonight into Thursday morning across north central Iowa. Snowfall returns to Friday morning as a winter storm takes aim on the region. The snow may be heavy at times during the morning and afternoon hours before eventually transitioning into a period of light wintry mix or freezing rain. Strong northwest winds develop Saturday which could lead to areas of blowing snow, in addition to lingering light snowfall Saturday morning. Highest snowfall accumulations nearing 6 inches will reside in north central Iowa with lesser amounts of 3 to 4 inches further south. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph Saturday and create areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow begins Friday morning and may be heavy at times into the afternoon hours. Snowfall then changes over to light wintry mix or freezing rain Friday evening. Additional light snowfall possible late Friday night into early Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills tonight could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Plan on slippery road conditions developing Friday, which could impact the morning and evening commutes. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility Friday into Saturday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Sibley; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...Wind Chill Advisory tonight, Winter Storm Watch Friday through Saturday... .Wind Chills fall between -20 to -35 tonight. Accumulating snow expected Friday into Saturday, with blowing snow late Friday into Saturday. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall during the second half of Friday, with blowing snow becoming more likely on Saturday as winds increase as the system departs.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.