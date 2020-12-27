Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday into Wednesday for some north Iowa counties

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Pocahontas; Polk; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Widespread Winter Weather Including Snow and Ice Return to the Area Tuesday... .A winter storm will will begin to affect the region Tuesday morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Accumulating snowfall will be greatest north of Interstate 80 with a potentially tight gradient near Interstate 80. Any ice accumulations from freezing rain and sleet will also further deteriorate travel conditions and will be most likely near and south of Interstate 80 during the day and further northward overnight. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Most of Iowa. Greatest snowfall potential along and north of Interstate 80. Greatest ice accumulation potential along and south of Interstate 80.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be extremely difficult and appears likely that both the morning and evening commutes Tuesday will be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest uncertainty remains in regards to the southern edge of the heaviest snowfall and total icing potential, and both include the Interstate 80 corridor at this time. Regardless, there is high confidence in this winter storm causing widespread travel hazards across the majority of the area.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.