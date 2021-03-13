Winter Storm Watch issued for Sunday into Monday in some local counties

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Moderate to Heavy Snow to Impact Parts of Northern Iowa Sunday Evening into Monday... .A strong early spring storm system will impact Iowa Sunday and Monday. What begins as rain on Sunday will transition to snow Sunday evening with snow continuing through midday Monday. Most snow accumulation will occur along and north of interstate 80 with moderate to heavy snow accumulations possible across the watch area. The heaviest snow will fall between midnight and noon Monday, likely impacting the Monday morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY... .A Winter Storm Watch is in effect late Sunday night through early Monday afternoon south of a line from Canby, to Olivia, Gaylord, Le Center, and Owatonna. A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern Minnesota late Sunday night, quickly becoming all snow. The snow will be heavy at times through Monday morning, then taper off during the afternoon. Total accumulation of 5 to 8 inches are possible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Weather To Make A Return... .Winter weather looks like it will return to the area starting Sunday night and continue through Monday morning. Accumulating snow is expected with amounts ranging from 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals possible. This snow should impact the Monday morning commute with slippery road conditions. In addition, east winds gusting as high as 30 mph will likely create some drifting of the heavy, wet snow. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. East winds gusting as high as 30 mph will likely create some drifting snow.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday night through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.