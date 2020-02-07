Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday into Sunday

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Likely Sunday...Travel Impacts Expected... .A winter storm will bring snow to the area from late Saturday night through Sunday. Accumulations of 6 or more inches are possible. Currently, the higher amounts look more likely in the Interstate 90 corridor with much of that falling in the morning. Those will travel plans this weekend should pay close attention to the latest forecasts. Be prepared to alter or delay travel if conditions warrant. Those with flexible plans may want to consider consolidating them on Saturday to avoid likely travel impacts Sunday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Brief period of wintry mix possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern Iowa Saturday Night and Sunday... .A winter storm is expected to impact portions of northern Iowa Saturday night and Sunday. This system will bring the potential for moderate to locally heavy snow fall. The greatest snowfall amounts are expected to be along and north of the Iowa and Minnesota border. In addition, increasing northerly winds will create some blowing and drifting of snow. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy snowfall. Brief period of icing may occur. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Some blowing and drifting of snow may occur.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night into Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Likely Sunday...Travel Impacts Expected... .A winter storm will bring snow to the area from late Saturday night through Sunday. Accumulations of 6 or more inches are possible. Currently, the higher amounts look more likely in the Interstate 90 corridor with much of that falling in the morning. Those will travel plans this weekend should play close attention to the latest forecasts. Be prepared to alter or delay travel if conditions warrant. Those with flexible plans may want to consider consolidating them on Saturday to avoid likely travel impacts Sunday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Brief period of wintry mix possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOW EXPECTED LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA INTO WISCONSIN... .A winter storm watch for moderate to heavy snow has been issued for southern Minnesota into Wisconsin, along and south of a line from Redwood Falls to Red Wing Minnesota to Eau Claire Wisconsin from late Saturday night into Sunday. The winter storm watch means be prepared, hazardous winter weather is possible. Snow will move across southern Minnesota into Wisconsin late Saturday night into Sunday. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches, but there will be a narrow band of 5 to 8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning. Travel impacts are expected as roads become snow covered and slippery. Winds will be fairly light, with only minor blowing or drifting. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and impacts to travel.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation, especially if you have travel plans.