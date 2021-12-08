Winter Storm Watch issued for Friday: Here's the breakdown by county

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday... .A winter storm with moderate to possibly heavy snowfall by Friday afternoon along with increasing wind into Friday evening is likely to produce hazardous travel over far Northern Iowa south into portions of Central and Northeast Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible in the watch area. Lighter snowfall amounts are expected south to US 30 and Interstate 80 where some travel impacts may still occur.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing northwest winds Friday afternoon and evening will result in low visibility, blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.