Winter Storm Watch for Easter Sunday: A breakdown by county

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Into Monday... .Heavy snow is expected to fall across parts of the area starting Sunday and continuing into Monday. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour or higher could occur Sunday afternoon and evening allowing the snow to quickly accumulate. The probabilities for snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more appear highest from north-central Iowa across southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. In addition, this will likely be a heavy, wet snow that could cause problems with any temporary tents that have been set up. Some tree damage and power outages could also occur. A period of blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially from late Sunday afternoon into Monday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow could also occur late Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Washington

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...Heavy Snow Expected Sunday into Monday... .Heavy snow is expected to fall across parts of the area on Sunday into Monday. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour or higher appear possible Sunday afternoon and evening allowing the snow to quickly accumulate. The chance for snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more appears highest from southern and east central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. In addition, this will likely be a heavy, wet snow. Some tree damage and power outages could occur. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches or more possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow, tree damage and power outages could occur.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snow Possible Over Portions of Western and Northern Iowa Sunday... .An early spring storm will affect the state later this weekend with portions of northern and western Iowa having the highest chance of accumulating snowfall. While rain showers will be common Saturday night, a cold front will move through the area later Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing colder air into Iowa. This will cause the rain to change to snow from northwest to southeast through the day Sunday into Sunday evening. As strong, gusty northerly winds develop behind the front and the snow falls, reduced visibility is expected. Snow accumulation may initially be confined to elevated or grassy surfaces as ground temperatures will be above freezing. Snow accumulation on roadways is possible later Sunday or perhaps sooner if higher snow rates occur and overcome the warm ground temperatures. The snow may be wet and while most trees in northern Iowa do not have leaves to this point, isolated power outages could result from downed tree branches. The precipitation will come to end Sunday night from west to east, though brisk and gusty winds will prevail into Monday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches should be common with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...West Central, Northwest, and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roadways should eventually become snow or slush covered. Isolated power outages are possible from gusty winds and or from wet snow causing downed tree branches. Temporary tents may be damaged by the winds or by the weight of the accumulated wet snow.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

