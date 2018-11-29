Winter Storm Watch blankets viewing area from Friday-Sunday

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Wintry Precipitation Over Northern Iowa Late This Week Into This Weekend... .A winter storm will impact Iowa starting Friday evening with a wintry mix of precipitation spreading into the state. For northern Iowa, a period of wintry mix will arrive Friday night and eventually transition to snow later on Saturday. Brisk and gusty breezes will causing areas of blowing snow that will reduce visibility. As the snow ends on Sunday, moderate to heavy snow accumulations are possible over northern Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations will range from 3 inches around Highway 20 to 7 to 9 inches possible over far northern Iowa. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult starting as early as late Friday night.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm Looking Likely This Weekend... .A wintry mix of precipitation is going to spread northeast across the area late Friday night and Saturday morning. The precipitation is then expected to transition to rain or snow, depending on how warm the surface temperatures are. Where temperatures will be closer to the freezing mark, several inches of snow are possible, mainly from later Saturday morning through Sunday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Light mixed precipitation and heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...Heavy snow possible this weekend across southern Minnesota... .A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to spread into southern Minnesota Saturday morning that will transition to heavy snow Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches will be possible along and south of a Marshall, to St. Peter, to Red Wing line Saturday into Sunday morning, where a winter storm watch has been issued. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Along and south of a line from Marshall, to St. Peter, and Red Wing.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult, especially along I-90 and along I-35 between the Twin Cities and the Iowa border. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.