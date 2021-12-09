Winter Storm Warning issued for much of viewing area as storm track takes shape

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Rice; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

.A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as 12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Grundy; Hardin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday... A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is expected Friday into Friday Night. Hazardous travel is expected over north central Iowa beginning later Friday morning or early afternoon due to snow and blowing snow. The snow may be heavy at times with rates approaching 1 inch per hour. Travel concerns extend further south toward the Highway 20 corridor where several inches of snow and perhaps a light glazing of ice are possible beginning Friday afternoon. Those with travel interests through northern and central Iowa should monitor later forecasts for updates as an expansion of the advisory and warning areas remains possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. A light glaze of ice also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Hamilton; Humboldt; Sac; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. A light glaze of ice also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Higher amounts possible in Emmet County.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.