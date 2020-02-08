Winter Storm Warning issued: A breakdown by county

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow Will Lead To Travel Impacts Tonight Into Sunday... .A winter storm will impact the area from tonight through Sunday, with a widespread 4 to 8 inches of snowfall expected and some locally higher amounts possible. The highest snowfall totals look to be along the Interstate 90 corridor, with the heaviest falling Sunday morning. That said, a shift in this heavier band is still possible. In addition, some light icing is possible across parts of northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin. Travel will be impacted Sunday, so those with travel plans should prepare now and alter or delay if possible. Keep up to date on the latest forecasts and be sure to check road conditions prior to any travel. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Wintry mix possible with icing up to 1/10 of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become dangerous at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern Iowa Tonight and Sunday... .Snow will develop tonight over northern Iowa then spread east and persist into Sunday. The snowfall rates will be moderate to heavy at times tonight into early Sunday, leading to a quick deterioration in travel conditions over far northern Iowa. Snow accumulations will be mainly confined to areas north of Highway 30. A transition to freezing drizzle may occur Sunday morning with minor ice accumulation possible. Increasing north wind during the day Sunday will lead to some blowing and drifting of snow especially in far northern Iowa where less freezing drizzle occurs. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa including the Highway 3 to Highway 20 corridor.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Nicollet; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY ACROSS SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO WISCONSIN... .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a couple rows of counties along and north of a line from Canby to Belle Plaine Minnesota through Menomonie to Chippewa Falls Wisconsin from late Saturday night into Sunday. There has been a northern shift in the snow band recently. If this continues, snowfall amounts of 6 inches or greater would be possible in the Watch area. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning. Meanwhile farther to the south a Winter Storm Warning has been issued. Here confidence is higher in a band of 5 to 8 inches of snow developing later tonight and lasting into Sunday. The heaviest snow will be Sunday morning, with snowfall rates of an inch per hour likely Sunday morning. In addition, northerly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will develop Sunday afternoon as the snow tapers off, and this could lead to drifting snow and reduced visibility. There is a winter weather advisory for Martin and Watonwan counties where less snow is expected. The winter storm watch means be prepared, hazardous winter weather is possible. The winter storm warning means please take action such as adjusting travel plans, or allowing extra time for travel. Expect roads to become snow covered and slippery. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern Iowa Tonight and Sunday... .Snow will develop tonight over northern Iowa then spread east and persist into Sunday. The snowfall rates will be moderate to heavy at times tonight into early Sunday, leading to a quick deterioration in travel conditions over far northern Iowa. Snow accumulations will be mainly confined to areas north of Highway 30. A transition to freezing drizzle may occur Sunday morning with minor ice accumulation possible. Increasing north wind during the day Sunday will lead to some blowing and drifting of snow especially in far northern Iowa where less freezing drizzle occurs. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa including the northern portion of Interstate 35.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with conditions deteriorating quickly after midnight tonight.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Wintry mix possible with icing up to 1/10 of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become dangerous at times.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and light ice accumulations.

* WHERE...Emmet and Kossuth Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and the potential for blowing snow.

