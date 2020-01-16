Winter Storm Warning issued for entire viewing area

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm To Impact The Area Friday Through Saturday... .A winter storm will bring widespread accumulating snow, a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain, and areas of blowing and drifting snow to the area Friday afternoon through Saturday. Snow accumulations are expected to range from 5 to 8 inches near and north of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, to 3 to 5 inches farther south across southwest and central Wisconsin. In addition, a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible south of Interstate 90, with a glaze of ice possible elsewhere. Strong northwest winds Saturday afternoon may lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially across open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Kossuth; Marshall; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow, Freezing Rain, and Wind Friday into Saturday... .Snowfall returns Friday morning as a strong low pressure system takes aim on the region. The snow may be heavy at times during the morning and afternoon hours before transitioning to freezing rain or drizzle by late afternoon and evening. Highest snowfall accumulations nearing 6 inches will reside in north central Iowa with lesser amounts of 3 to 4 inches further south, followed by icing amounts of around a tenth of an inch through Friday night. A strong cold front sweeps through Saturday morning, bringing with it very strong winds, falling temperatures, and possibly some additional light snowfall. Winds switch to out of the northwest and gust up to 40 to 50 mph during the morning hours Saturday, then remain windy through the remainder of the day. This could lead to periods of near blizzard conditions in parts of central and north central Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snowfall accumulations in north central Iowa. South winds gusting gusting up to 25 to 25 mph Friday. Stronger northwest wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph on Saturday.

* WHERE...Parts of central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Winter Storm To Impact The Area Friday Through Saturday... .A winter storm will bring widespread accumulating snow, a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain, and areas of blowing and drifting snow to the area Friday afternoon through Saturday. Snow accumulations are expected to range from 5 to 8 inches near and north of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, to 3 to 5 inches farther south across southwest and central Wisconsin. In addition, a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible south of Interstate 90, with a glaze of ice possible elsewhere. Strong northwest winds Saturday afternoon may lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially across open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WARNING HEAVY SNOW ON FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY STRONG WIND AND BLOWING SNOW ON SATURDAY WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... .Moderate to heavy snow will develop across western Minnesota Friday morning and move through eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin early Friday afternoon and continue through Friday evening. Most of the snow will fall late Friday morning into Friday evening. Currently, 5 to 9 inches of snow is expected across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Snow will taper off Friday night, but on Saturday northwest winds will increase and lead to significant blowing and drifting snow. In addition, falling temperatures will lead to icy roads. Farther west, blizzard conditions are possible in open areas of western into southern Minnesota. If the forecast winds of 40 to 45 mph remain on track, an upgrade to a blizzard warning is likely for Saturday across western and southern Minnesota. This storm will impact travel. Moderate to heavy snow will lead to snow-covered roads on Friday. Strong winds and falling temperatures will lead to blowing snow and drifting on Saturday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches on Friday. Northwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph with blizzard conditions possible on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.