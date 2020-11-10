Winter Dance Party going forward despite COVID-19

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Even COVID-19 can't keep North Iowa from remembering the likes of Richie Valens, The Big Bopper, and Buddy Holly. The Surf Ballroom is announcing the return of the Winter Dance Party on February 3rd - 6th.

Attendance will be limited for the event, in order to keep in compliance with social distancing. Face masks will be required and sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the venue.

There will be fewer musical acts this year, but Surf Ballroom Director Laurie Lietz says artists are looking forward to strumming a few chords for the crowd.

"The artists have not had a lot of business either. So, it's been fun for us to be able to have something for them to look forward to and they're as excited about the event and the tradition as we are. It will be smaller and look a little different, but we're excited to bring that to everybody," said Lietz.

Headlining the Winter Dance Party will be Don McLean, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his hit tune 'American Pie.'

Tickets go on sale November 24th from the Surf Ballroom website.