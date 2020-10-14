Winter Clothing Donations Needed

With cooler temperatures just around the corner, it can be a big challenge for the homeless community.

The Landing MN in Rochester is a non-profit organization providing service to those facing homelessness in the Rochester area.

In partnership with St. James Coffee, they are holding a clothing drive throughout the month of October.

They are asking for new or gently used items in good condition -- especially men's clothing.

Items in demand include jeans, hoodies, water-resistant gloves, socks, and other winter gear.

An anonymous donor is matching up to five thousand dollars in donations through the end of october.

If you are looking to donate or want to see the full list of items needed, VISIT https://www.thelandingmn.org/.