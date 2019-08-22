Clear

Winona woman pleads guilty to DWI

Rochester police say there were two children in her vehicle.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested for driving drunk with two children in her vehicle pleads guilty.

Heather Ann Vasquez, 29 of Winona, was charged on July 22 after she was stopped and an officer said Vasquez was showing signs of intoxication. Court documents state she had a blood alcohol level of .18, more than twice the legal limit.

Vasquez pleaded guilty Thursday to DWI and was given two years of probation. She must also either pay a $900 fine or perform 90 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking cooler temps and plenty of sun to finish the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping Juveniles Stay on the Straight and Narrow

Image

Tee it Up for the Troops

Image

New Veterans Clinic

Image

Trout Project

Image

Mayo Clinic Cultural Fest

Image

Back To School Driving Safety

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Long-range forecast - cooler days to end August

Image

CTK: Triton Cobras

Image

CTK: Byron Bears

Community Events