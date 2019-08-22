Winona woman pleads guilty to DWI

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested for driving drunk with two children in her vehicle pleads guilty.
Heather Ann Vasquez, 29 of Winona, was charged on July 22 after she was stopped and an officer said Vasquez was showing signs of intoxication. Court documents state she had a blood alcohol level of .18, more than twice the legal limit.
Vasquez pleaded guilty Thursday to DWI and was given two years of probation. She must also either pay a $900 fine or perform 90 hours of community work service.
