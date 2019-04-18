Clear
Winona teen arrested after school shooting message

Police say Snapchat message was sent Wednesday evening.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINONA, Minn. – A teen is arrested after an online reference to a possible school shooting.

The Winona Police Department says it was notified Thursday morning of a Snapchat message about a possible shooting at Winona Middle School. Police say the message was sent Wednesday evening by a 15-year-old Winona boy.

Officers took the boy into custody Thursday and his case will be referred to the Winona County Attorney for criminal charges. Police say there is no indication anyone else was involved in the message.

“The individual that alerted law enforcement did the right thing,” says Police Chief Paul Bostrack, “and the Winona Police Department encourages anyone with similar information on this or any similar incidents to immediately contact law enforcement.”

