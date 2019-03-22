Clear
Winona remembers the lives lost in the Christchurch mosque shootings

Community members of all different religions came together for a night of prayer and support.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

WINONA, Minn.- Communities across the nation are gathering in solidarity to remember the lives lost in the New Zealand mosque shootings.
Now, First Congregational Church of Winona is doing their part in showing support. A vigil was held on Thursday night at the church. All different faiths, and walks of life were invited to speak and say prayers. Names and stories of lost lives were shared along with moments of silence to show respect.
Imam Hamid Quraishi with the Winona Islamic Center tells KIMT tolerating one another is no longer good enough, to stop these fatalities from happening he hopes people will truly get to know one another. “They need to know their neighbors they need to know their fellow human beings to see who and what they are and develop some sort of love and respect for each other.”
A card was signed with insightful messages from community members who attended Thursday night’s service. The card will be sent to the Winona Islamic Center to show them they are supported in the community.

