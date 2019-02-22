Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winona mother enters guilty plea to harming toddler

A Winona mother has pleaded guilty to endangering her young son by trying to make him sicker so medical staff at Children's Hospital in St. Paul would pay closer attention to him.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 8:40 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Winona mother has pleaded guilty to endangering her young son by trying to make him sicker so medical staff at Children's Hospital in St. Paul would pay closer attention to him.

The toddler was admitted to the hospital last July for "failure to thrive." Doctors suspected Megan Kafer was harming her son because the child weighed so little despite their efforts to help him gain weight.

A criminal complaint says hospital officials placed the baby and Kafer in a hospital room setup with a surveillance camera and saw her inject something into her child's feeding tube with a syringe that later turned out to be a laxative.

The 25-year-old Kafer was charged with felony child endangerment. Kafer told a Ramsey County judge Thursday that she was struggling with postpartum depression, but now realizes her actions were wrong.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Cat revived after early-morning fire

Image

Aerators off in Clear Lake draws plenty of opinions

Image

Tracking a Massive Weekend Winter Storm

Image

Flexible learning days getting test runs during snow days

Image

The Mayo Clinic bells are back

Image

FEB. 21 DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Image

FEB. 21 SECTION HOCKEY

Image

IGCA ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS

Image

Exhibit focuses on "Traveling While Black"

Image

Cottage Grove at Saint Mary's Place

Community Events