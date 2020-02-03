Winona man's child porn crimes: 'among the worst I've ever seen.'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Winona man is sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for child pornography.

Ryan Thomas Feine, 35, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to production and attempted production of child porn. During the sentencing hearing, the judge described Feine’s criminal conduct as “certainly horrendous,” and further noted that the case was, “among the worst I’ve ever seen.”

Feine confessed to creating multiple video recordings of him sexually abusing a child less than one year old. Law enforcement says he also produced sexually explicit images of a five-year-old. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on several of Feine’s electronic devices, discovering more than 1,000 images and 150 videos of child pornography. The National Center for Missing or Exploited Children subsequently Feine as the creator of a multi-part child pornography series that has been distributed across the country.

“This is one of the most egregious cases of child sexual abuse my office has prosecuted,” says U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald. “We will never shy away from difficult cases such as this, we are committed to pursuing justice for innocent children.”

After getting out of prison, Feine will spend 20 years on supervised release.