ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced after police arrest him at gunpoint.
Nelso Guillermo Guilloty, 22 of Winona, has been given one year and three months in prison, with credit for 90 days already served. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary for an April 2018 incident in Rochester.
Police were called to the 1100 block of 5th Street SE after a woman called 911 and said Guilloty had kicked in her apartment door. The woman locked herself in the bathroom until police arrived.
Officers say Guilloty was caught stealing a gaming device and had 40 Xanax pills in his possession.
Related Content
- Winona man sentenced for Rochester burglary
- Winona man pleads guilty to Rochester burglary
- Winona County killer sentenced
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Rochester man in Winona County collision
- Rochester woman in Winona County collision
- Lanesboro man in Winona crash
- Winona man sentenced for sex abuse in Wisconsin
- Winona man pleads not guilty to Rochester drug charges
- Winona man pleads guilty to Rochester drug possession
Scroll for more content...