Winona man sentenced for Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced after police arrest him at gunpoint.

Nelso Guillermo Guilloty, 22 of Winona, has been given one year and three months in prison, with credit for 90 days already served. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary for an April 2018 incident in Rochester.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 5th Street SE after a woman called 911 and said Guilloty had kicked in her apartment door. The woman locked herself in the bathroom until police arrived.

Officers say Guilloty was caught stealing a gaming device and had 40 Xanax pills in his possession.