Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Winona man sentenced for Rochester burglary

Nelso Guilloty
Nelso Guilloty

Police say he was arrested at gunpoint.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is sentenced after police arrest him at gunpoint.

Nelso Guillermo Guilloty, 22 of Winona, has been given one year and three months in prison, with credit for 90 days already served. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary for an April 2018 incident in Rochester.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 5th Street SE after a woman called 911 and said Guilloty had kicked in her apartment door. The woman locked herself in the bathroom until police arrived.

Officers say Guilloty was caught stealing a gaming device and had 40 Xanax pills in his possession.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 94°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 92°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Buying a new vehicle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Community Events